Realme 8s 5G Sale Begins Today: Check Price in India, Specifications
Realme 8s 5G is priced at Rs 17,999 for 6GB + 128GB storage variant, and Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 128 GB variant.
Realme India will commence the sale of its new smartphone Realme 8s 5G from Monday, 13 September 2021. The sale is scheduled to begin from 12 noon on Monday. The device was launched earlier this month on 9 September 2021.
Realme 8s 5G: Price in India
Realme 8s 5G: Specifications
Realme 8s 5G uses a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G Processor
It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery which is supported by 33W dart charge.
Realme 8s 5G sports a 6.5-inch Full HD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz
As mentioned above, the smartphone will be available in two storage variants: 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB. Moreover, the company has announced 'Dynamic RAM Expansion' feature, which allows the RAM to be expandable up to 11GB and 13GB for 6GB and 8GB models, respectively.
It comes with a triple-rear camera setup which includes 64MP primary lens, 2MP portrait lens, and 2MP macro lens
At the front, it houses a 16MP selfie camera.
Realme 8s 5G is available in two colour variants: Universal Blue, Universal Purple.
Realme India also launched Realme 8i on 9 September. Sale for the same is scheduled to begin from Tuesday, 14 September 2021.
