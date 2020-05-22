PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia 2020 will start from Friday, 22 May, with top 20 teams from the region battling for a massive prize pool and spots in the PUBG World League.The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia 2020 league stage will be held over three weeks, starting with the weekend on 22 May. The finals will be held over the weekend from 12 to 14 June.Top teams from India, including India Today League PUBG Mobile Invitational winners TSM ENTITY, will be in action in the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia 2020 that has a total prize pool of $200,000. Teams have been split into five groups of four teams each.PUBG MOBILE Esports will be live screening the PMPL South Asia 2020 for gamers and fans who can watch the exciting live action on the platform.A total of $138,500 is up for grabs in the PMPL South Asia 2020 Finals, according to the esportspubgmobile page on social media. Moreover, teams in the league stage will battle for a total prize pool of $61,500.Action on Day 1 of Week 1 of PMPL South Asia 2020 will be held across three maps – Erangel, Sanhok, and Vikendi. All teams from the five groups will battle it out on the opening day.Day 1 action will kickstart in Erangel at 6:30 pm IST and the battle will continue late in the evening.Full list of teams participating in PMPL South Asia 2020:GROUP A - TSM-Entity, Marcos Gaming, Team HYPE, CeltzGROUP B - SouL, TeamTamilas, INES, vsgCRAWLERSGROUP C - SynerGE, MegaStars, JyanMaara, UMExRxNGROUP D - IND, ORANGE ROCK, DEADEYES GUY, FnaticGROUP E - PowerHouse, GODLIKE, Team Xtreme, ElementrixWeek 1 of PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia 2020Week 2 of PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia 2020Week 3 of PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia 2020 We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.