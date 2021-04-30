PUBG Mobile India Launch Teaser Briefly Appears on YouTube

PUBG Mobile official YouTube channel on Friday, 30 April uploaded a teaser video with the caption: 'All new PUBG Mobile coming to India.'

This video has been taken down by the company, as of now. However, some fans managed to see what the six-second video offered.

Although the teaser did not reveal much about the PUBG Mobile India launch date but reiterated that the game is 'coming soon'.

Ever since PUBG mobile was banned by the Indian government in September last year, citing that the game was a threat to the “sovereignty, integrity, defense, and security of the country”, there has been several attempts by Krafton to bring the battleroyale game back in the country.

Earlier in March, a report by Sportskeeda suggested that PUBG’s parent company Krafton is working hard to release PUBG mobile in India.