PUBG Mobile India: Expected In-Game Changes, Release Date
Here are the expected game changes, security updates and the release date of PUBG Mobile in India.
PUBG Mobile has some good news for its fans. The company released a new poster on its social media platforms, officially announcing the game’s relaunch as 'Battlegrounds Mobile India'.
Earlier, this week PUBG Mobile official YouTube channel on Friday, 30 April, uploaded a teaser video with the caption: 'All new PUBG Mobile coming to India.'
This video has been taken down by the company, as of now. However, some fans managed to see what the six-second video offered.
Although the teaser did not reveal much about the PUBG Mobile India launch date but it reiterated that the game is 'coming soon'.
PUBG mobile was banned by the Indian government in September last year, citing that the game was a threat to the “sovereignty, integrity, defense, and security of the country”. Ever since, there has been several attempts by Krafton to bring the battle royale game back in the country.
Changes in the Game
PUBG Mobile has been renamed as 'Battleground Mobile India'. According to DNA , the new game will feature several changes, including improved in-game content to provide a better experience by keeping in mind the needs of Indian players.
The PUBG Mobile India download link, however, isn’t available yet on either Google Play store or Apple's App store.
As per a report by 91mobiles, the characters in the game will be fully clothed and the game is expected to show 'less bloodshed'. The game will also offer a virtual simulation training ground setting and time restriction to promote healthy gameplay habits.
Meanwhile, Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting on 2 March 2021, said, “PUBG is an example of a violent game and the government will soon setup a Center for Excellence in gaming to teach and promote Indian cultural ethos in the game.”
We are currently unaware if the battle royale version of the mobile game will be relaunched in India or not. No official confirmation has been received from the game developers yet.
Security Update
The game is expected to be different from global version, and will focus on priority of players’ privacy and security. There will be “regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ personally identifiable information to reinforce security and ensure that their data is safely managed,” the company said.
The company will reportedly invest $100 million in the country and might hire more than 100 employees to run the game in India.
Earlier, last month PUBG Corporation posted a new job listing on networking platform LinkedIn seeking an ‘Investment and Strategy Analyst’ for its Bengaluru office, indicating an expansion in the country.
Release Date
While Krafton developers have briefly teased the game on its official YouTube channel which was later deleted, the company is yet to confirm its release date. Fans, however, can expect the game to be launched later this year.
