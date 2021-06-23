PUBG Mobile Global: What Happens if You Install It in India

Even as early access to Battlegrounds Mobile India aka PUBG Mobile India is live on Google Play Store, several gamers continue to play PUBG Mobile Traverse – a version that was banned in India as part of the government’s decision to ban a number of Chinese apps in 2020.

The global version of the game has been removed from all app stores and the official website is also being blocked. However, VPN continues to let players access the latest version of PUBG Global.

PUBG mobile was banned by the Indian government in September last year, citing that the game was a threat to the “sovereignty, integrity, defence, and security of the country”.