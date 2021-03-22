PUBG Corp Is Hiring in India: Is It Good News for Gamers?

PUBG Corporation has recently posted a new job listing on networking platform LinkedIn seeking an ‘Investment and Strategy Analyst’ for its Bengaluru office. While this job posting does not confirm whether the game is returning to India, it does hint at PUBG’s plan to expand in the country.

According to the listing that was posted on 18 March, the selected candidate will have to “support in key corporate strategic planning processes and support the process and global deal flow evaluation with respect to India and MENA regions” with a specific eye on “evaluation and analysis of M&A/Investment opportunities, including conducting gaming/entertainment/tech industry research and analysis”.

The company, however, has not officially confirmed its status in India.