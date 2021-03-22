PUBG Corp Is Hiring in India: Is It Good News for Gamers?
The job listing was posted by PUBG Corporation on LinkedIn on 18 March, around midnight.
PUBG Corporation has recently posted a new job listing on networking platform LinkedIn seeking an ‘Investment and Strategy Analyst’ for its Bengaluru office. While this job posting does not confirm whether the game is returning to India, it does hint at PUBG’s plan to expand in the country.
According to the listing that was posted on 18 March, the selected candidate will have to “support in key corporate strategic planning processes and support the process and global deal flow evaluation with respect to India and MENA regions” with a specific eye on “evaluation and analysis of M&A/Investment opportunities, including conducting gaming/entertainment/tech industry research and analysis”.
The company, however, has not officially confirmed its status in India.
Ever since PUBG mobile was banned by the Indian government in September last year, citing that the game was a threat to the “sovereignty, integrity, defense and security of the country”, there has been several attempts by Krafton to bring the battleroyale game back in the country.
Mobile gamers have been waiting for the return of the battleroyale game. However, with the new job listing , it seems that PUBG mobile is not done away with.
PUBG: New State in India
Earlier, a report suggested that Krafton did not start pre registrations for PUBG: New State in India as it is still in talks with the government regarding the ban on the app in the country.
A Krafton representative informed that while the company is working hard on the launch of a new PUBG app specifically developed and serviced for India, it has decided not to include pre-registration for PUBG-New State in India.
A report by Sportskeeda suggests that Krafton is working hard to release PUBG mobile in India.
Sean Hyunil Sohn, Head of Corporate Development at Krafton told Sportskeeda, “I cannot tell the timing or anything because we don't know yet. But what I can tell you is, we care about the Indian market greatly and also that's how I get to know you and get to know friends in the Indian gaming industry now. So definitely, we will work hard to make it happen”.
Meanwhile, Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting on 2 March 2021, said, “PUBG is an example of a violent game and the government will soon setup a Center for Excellence in gaming to teach and promote Indian cultural ethos in the game”.
