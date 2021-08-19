PUBG Battlegrounds Mobile India Launched for Apple Users: How to Download on iOS

PUBG Battlegrounds Mobile India: Finally, it's time for iOS users to rejoice as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) developed by Krafton is now available for download on Apple iOS play store. The company launched the popular game for iOS on Wednesday, 18 August 2021.

The same was launched for Android users on 2 July 2021. But after a wait for almost one and a half month, it has been made available to iOS users as well.