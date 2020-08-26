PUBG Announces Mobile Lite Tournament, Prizes Up to Rs 5 Lakh

Popular battle royal game PUBG has launched an exclusive tournament for PUBG Mobile Lite users, with prizes up to Rs 5 lakh up for grabs.

Registration for the tournament is currently open and the deadline to apply is 30 August. The in-game qualifier matches will be held from 1-5 September, followed by online playoffs from 12-15 September The tournament final will be held on 19-20 September.

Rules of the PUBG Mobile Lite Tournament 2020: