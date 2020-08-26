PUBG Announces Mobile Lite Tournament, Prizes Up to Rs 5 Lakh
Registrations are open and the deadline to apply for the tournament is 30 August.
Popular battle royal game PUBG has launched an exclusive tournament for PUBG Mobile Lite users, with prizes up to Rs 5 lakh up for grabs.
Registration for the tournament is currently open and the deadline to apply is 30 August. The in-game qualifier matches will be held from 1-5 September, followed by online playoffs from 12-15 September The tournament final will be held on 19-20 September.
Rules of the PUBG Mobile Lite Tournament 2020:
- In the qualifier matches, each team will play 10 classic mode matches. Best scores of the top eight matches will be considered and top 44 teams will move to the next round. Attributes like survival time, accuracy and kills will factored in if there is a tie.
- In the next round, the 44 teams will be joined by 16 invited teams, making it a total 60 teams. The teams will be divided into four groups and each group will play a total of five matches.
- Three teams from each group will be selected on the basis of their highest cumulative scores of the five matches. Twelve teams will be then move to the finals.
- Three additional teams (based on total kills) will join the final 12 and will play ten matches over two days. Team with the highest cumulative score will win the final and take home the chicken dinner and tournament prize.
Prizes
- The winners of the championship will take home Rs 2 lakh, first runner ups get Rs 1 lakh and second runner up gets Rs 60,000.
- The team which ranks fourth will receive Rs 40,000, rank five will receive Rs 30,000, rank 5 will receive Rs 20,000, rank seven will receive Rs 15,000 and rank eight will receive Rs 10,000.
- There is also a People’s Choice Award of Rs 25,000.
