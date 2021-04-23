Privacy Policy: Why WhatsApp Treats India & EU Users Differently?

WhatsApp's latest privacy policy comes into effect on 15 May 2021. The new policy aims to change how WhatsApp will use and process your data.

WhatsApp was earlier accused of forcing its users to accept the ‘privacy policy’ or to leave the platform. Speculations were made that WhatsApp is seeking to read private conversations of its users and is willing to share it on Facebook to run its business model.

Millions of WhatsApp users chose to switch to other alternatives. Due to which, the messaging platform then decided to delay its privacy policy update until 15 May 2021.

Users will have to accept the privacy policy by 15 May, failing which they will be barred from using WhatsApp's services. However, WhatsApp users in Europe can opt out of the new privacy policy changes. Why is this so?