Post COVID-19 Trends: Digital Loneliness to Increased Automation

Activities that are social in the physical world today, increasingly moving to a digital experience — and continuing to be social or becoming individual.

Fitness. Across workouts in a gym moving to online live video classes (CultFit), or apps that closely mimic the personal trainer experience (Freeletics). And the Peloton was a good gift now, wasn’t it, in hindsight (I kid!).

Education. The emergence and adoption of digital classrooms rapidly increasing in pace, as well as individualised learning, in a one-on-one context outside of a classroom. This use case has way too many examples to even start quoting them, and I’m sure you’ve heard of how kids revolted against this in China by downvoting a remote learning app to a 1* rating on AppStore (trying to get it de-listed).

Hanging out. From ‘hanging out’ to happy hours, to birthday parties and Demo Days , to a lot more all done on Zoom, Facetime, Google Hangouts and what not, fun, social gatherings done digitally bound to become more commonplace. These two NYT articles do a great job of walking through it. Article 1, Article 2. Conferences, otherwise quite the waste of resources with a high carbon footprint, can now look at being done digitally on platforms like Airmeet.

Museums / Tours / Tourism. Through AR/VR expect a lot more experiences to move to digital platforms, thereby also increasing their accessibility. More on that here