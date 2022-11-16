PMV Electric to launch Compact EV in India Today; Specs & Price Here
The PMV Electric is ready to launch the compact electric vehicle that will be available between 4 to 5 lakhs.
PMV Electric is an Indian brand based out of Mumbai and it is all set to launch its first-ever electric vehicle in the Indian market today, Wednesday, 16 November 2022. The brand has categorized the vehicle as PMV, meaning Personal Mobility Vehicle- it is a small electric vehicle that can be used for daily commutes. The car will be called EaS-E and the company wants it to be popular among people that have difficulties in traveling on a daily basis.
The car has a smart design and is affordable so those city dwellers can use the electric car for daily use.
PMV Electric Compact EV: Price
As per the sources, PMV electric is expected to launch the EaS-S electric car today and it will be priced between 4 to 5 lakhs in the Indian market.
PMV Electric Compact EV: Specs and Design
The EaS-S is manufactured for city usage and it may be around 2,915 mm long, 1157 mm wide, and 1600 mm high.
The compact car will have a wheel-base of 2087 mm and the ground clearance will stand at 170 mm.
The car will weigh around 550 Kg.
The driving range of the vehicle will be between 120 to 200 km on a single charge.
the PMV electric company is planning to introduce three variants of the vehicle.
The manufacturer is offering a 3kWh lithium phosphate charger that will help the vehicle get charged in less than 4 hours.
The other features include an infotainment system, USB charging port, remote parking assistance, keyless entry, cruise control, seat belts, air conditioning, etc.
The car has a funky look with round lights, an LED bar along the width of the car, LED lamps placed horizontally.
Though these details are not confirmed since the company may make a few changes in the production specs version.
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto
Topics: PMV Electric PMV electric car
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.