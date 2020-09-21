Bihar: As PM Launches Optical Fibre Net Project, A Reality Check

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a project to connect all 45,945 villages of Bihar with optical fibre-enabled internet service. The ambitious project, launched just months before the Bihar Assembly elections, aims to provide high-speed internet connectivity to every village in the state.

The inauguration also marks a step towards the prime minister’s announcement on 15 August from the ramparts of the Red Fort that all six lakh villages in India will be connected with optical fibre internet in the next 1,000 days.

The project, christened “Har Ghar Tak Fiber” (Fiber up to every home), is scheduled to be implemented in 180 days by 31 March 2021 at an approximate cost of Rs 1,000 Crore.

It also aims to provide 1 Wi-Fi and 5 free connections for one year to identified government Institutions, primary schools, anganwadi centres, Aasha workers & Jeevika Didis etc.

PM Modi’s Monday announcement comprises three important parts: