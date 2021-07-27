Pegasus: A New App Claims It Can Detect the Spyware on Phones

Popular antiviruses cannot detect Pegasus since this spyware exploits the mobile operating system and attacks the vulnerabilities that are unknown to the developers of the operating systems and antivirus applications.

But, a new antivirus iVerify claims that it can tell you if your phone is infected with Pegasus.

In a tweet, Ryan Storz, security engineer at the firm Trail of Bits, who leads development of iVerify said: “Just released iVerify 20.0, which now tells you if it detects traces of Pegasus.”

According to Stortz’s tweet, it is also available for Android users via Google Play.

An iVerify user told The Quint that "the app offers iPhone security scans and tips to stay secure. The app is actually Apple approved, which is unusual for a security app."

Alternatively, an anonymous developers have created a Telegram bot which can check for any malicious link that is associated with the Pegasus spyware and alerts you accordingly.