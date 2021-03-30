PayPal Will Now Allow Users to Pay With Cryptocurrencies: Report

Global payment giant PayPal Inc on Tuesday, 30 March, announced ‘Checkout with Crypto’, a new feature that will allow users to instantly transact via cryptocurrencies on its platform.

This means that users holding Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin will be able to instantly convert their cryptocurrencies into US dollars at checkouts to make purchases.

According to a report by The Verge, If a merchant doesn’t accept US dollars, PayPal will convert dollars into local currency at standard conversion rates.

President and CEO Dan Schulman told Reuters that this is the first time you can “seamlessly use cryptocurrencies in the same way as a credit card or a debit card inside your PayPal wallet.”

This feature is reportedly said to automatically appear in the PayPal wallet. However, users will can only be able to use one type of cryptocurrency for each purchase they make.