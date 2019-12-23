Capture OPPO Sunburn Goa 2019 Music Festival with OPPO Reno2
Being at a festival like Sunburn is unarguably one of the most adrenaline-filled experiences you can ever derive as a millennial around this time of the year. And that too in Goa, well that just adds icing to the cake!
If there’s one thing that comes close to the sheer excitement of seeing your favorite artists perform live, it is being able to relive the experience through picture-perfect mementos.
But think about it - how many times has it happened that you enjoyed the musical evening, but came home with disappointing photos and videos, just because you were not equipped with the right gadget.
With the crowd grooving to the beats of their favorite songs you cannot do much about it. Now, you possibly cannot do anything about the crowd (it is Sunburn after all!), but there’s a way to capture memories at a concert which is a lot easier and more fun. Say hello to OPPO Reno2- your perfect photography companion at the OPPO Sunburn Goa 2019 Music Festival. Why do we say so? Read on.
Makes jazzy clips of your favorite moments
OPPO Reno2 comes equipped with the world's first shark fin pop-up camera with bokeh effect in video. This feature lets you capture high-quality videos with bokeh effect using the phone's pop-up selfie camera setup. So, adjust the level of blur to quickly bring yourself into focus and elevate your bokeh game. Now that’s what we call the next level of video selfies.
Takes amazing night shots
Whether you’ve splurged on getting access to the front-row or prefer to take it all in from the back, concert-goers are united by lack of good lighting. Trying to get the right shot in such an environment with irregular, artificial lighting can often lead to a series of failed attempts- images turn out too dark or too bright.
The Ultra Dark Mode 2.0 of OPPO Reno2 enables you to capture priceless shots, no matter the level of darkness. So, no matter how bright or dark the stage gets, you will be able to capture the stunning visuals.
No need to move towards the stage
With OPPO Reno2, you get to see your favorite artists up close! How? Well, the phone offers a great view with its 20X Digital Zoom, bringing you closer than ever to the stage, no matter where you’re standing. Even if you’re moving around, you can seamlessly switch between different focal lengths to get the photos and videos you desire.
Capture with sheer Elegance
The smartphone comes equipped with a 48MP Quad Lens set up at the rear which comes equipped with an 8MP Ultra Wide Angle Lens that enables you to capture brilliant wide-angle shots. So not just capture but create memories.
This year, with the OPPO Sunburn Goa 2019 getting bigger and better we cannot wait to head out and try our OPPO Reno2. Time to make our friends jealous!
After all, that’s what happens when a pioneer in extraordinary smartphone technology - OPPO and Asia's largest three-day electronic music festival - Sunburn, join forces.
Sunburn will make a grand homecoming starting December 27 to December 29 this year. The three-day extravaganza will witness breath-taking performances by some of the most renowned international artists like Martin Garrix, Flume, DJ Snake and *drumroll* The Chainsmokers! If you’re an electric music fan, you know it doesn’t get better than this.
