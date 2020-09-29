Opensignal Report: Airtel Leads In Four Categories
Airtel leads in four categories including download speed experience and video experience.
Opensignal’s India Mobile Network Experience Report September 2020 is out and Airtel leads in four out of seven categories. The report examined mobile network experience of four telcos over a period of 90 days starting May 1.
Airtel is the clear winner in the following four categories:
- Video Experience
- Games Experience
- Voice App Experience
- Download Speed Experience
To know more in detail about the report and Airtel’s wins, watch out for our video that’s dropping soon!
