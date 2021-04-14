OnePlus Watch to Be Available in India From 21 April
OnePlus Watch will be available in India for a launch price of Rs 14,999.
Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus on Tuesday, 13 April, announced that the OnePlus watch will be available in India from 21 April.
It said that Red Cable Club members in India will be allowed to purchase the watch on 21 April, whereas, it will be available on all other online and offline stores from 22 April.
“While OnePlus remained focused on smartphones for a long time, we believe creating smart products that fit effortlessly in our connected ecosystem aligns with our mission to create a burdenless user experience.”Pete Lau, Founder, and CEO of OnePlus
OnePlus Watch Specifications
The OnePlus watch will be available in three colour variants – Midnight Black, Moonlight Silver, and Cobalt (Limited Edition).
It sports a 46mm round dial with a 2.5D curved glass AMOLED display
The OnePlus watch can be directly connected to devices such as OnePlus TV. Users can control the volume, and browse through content on their OnePlus TV using the watch.
The smartwatch also supports over 110 workout modes, including jogging, running, marathon, outdoor cycling, and indoor cycling.
OnePlus Watch automatically detects activities like jogging ad running. It has 5ATM along with IP68 certification for dust and water resistance and houses a 402mAh battery which can last up to 14 days. It comes with 4GB storage.
