OnePlus Watch to Be Available in India From 21 April

The OnePlus watch will be available in three colour variants – Midnight Black, Moonlight Silver, and Cobalt (Limited Edition).

It sports a 46mm round dial with a 2.5D curved glass AMOLED display

The OnePlus watch can be directly connected to devices such as OnePlus TV. Users can control the volume, and browse through content on their OnePlus TV using the watch.



The smartwatch also supports over 110 workout modes, including jogging, running, marathon, outdoor cycling, and indoor cycling.

OnePlus Watch automatically detects activities like jogging ad running. It has 5ATM along with IP68 certification for dust and water resistance and houses a 402mAh battery which can last up to 14 days. It comes with 4GB storage.

(With inputs from IANS)