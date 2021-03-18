OnePlus Watch to Launch on 23 March : CEO Peter Lau

The much anticipated OnePlus Watch will be launched alongside OnePlus 9 Series smartphones.

IANS
Updated
Tech and Auto
1 min read
The OnePlus smartwatch is expected to feature a Snapdragon Wear system-on-chip.
i

Confirming the launch of OnePlus Watch on 23 March, the company's CEO Pete Lau on Wednesday, 17 March, said that a "burdenless" design of the product will separate it from other similar devices.

The much anticipated OnePlus Watch will be launched alongside OnePlus 9 Series smartphones.

The OnePlus Watch will add "a new element of convenience and seamless connectivity between all of your OnePlus devices”.

"Although OnePlus began by focusing on flagship smartphones, we've also been looking at other devices that our users use most often in conjunction with their smartphones for an interconnected experience," Lau said in an official forum.

"Naturally, we turned our attention to smartwatches, as it aligns with our mission to create a burdenless experience. We see smartwatches as more than just instruments that indicate the time and heart rates, but powerful devices capable of elevating our personal digital experience to new heights."

Also Read

OnePlus 9 to Get LTPO Display, Check Details

OnePlus 9 to Get LTPO Display, Check Details

The smartwatch is expected to feature a Snapdragon Wear system-on-chip, potentially the recently-launched Snapdragon Wear 4100.

OnePlus Watch may also include an OLED display to save battery and a host of fitness and health features like a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitor and software-based features such as sleep pattern analysis, goals-oriented exercise tracking and more.

The OnePlus CEO said that the company's priority for devices is to offer "fashionable designs, provide seamless connectivity and deliver a best-in-class user experience."

Also Read

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Specs Leaked Online Before Launch

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Specs Leaked Online Before Launch

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!