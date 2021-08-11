ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus to Unveil a Dual Screen Smartphone Today: Check Details

OnePlus will reveal its new smartphone at 10 AM ET (7:30 PM IST), on Wednesday, 11 August

The Quint
Published
Tech and Auto
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>OnePlus&nbsp;will reveal its new device at 10 AM ET (7:30 PM IST), on Wednesday, 11 August.</p></div>
i

OnePlus US on Tuesday, 10 August, teased a new foldable-looking smartphone. The Chinese smartphone brand released a small video on its Twitter handle. The tweet hardly revealed anything, except teasing a bit about the look, date and time of unveiling the product.

OnePlus will reveal the new device at 10 AM ET (7:30 PM IST), on Wednesday, 11 August.

Also Read

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Launched: Specifications, Availability & Price in India

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Launched: Specifications, Availability & Price in India

The tweet actually teases foldable-looking smartphone, but when observed closely, it looks more like a dual display device. The new smartphone could have two displays, joined by a hinge, reported GSMArena.

However, the company has not revealed the name, specification, price or any other information about the upcoming smartphone.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Launched: Check Price in India & Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Launched: Check Price in India & Specifications

Surprisingly, OnePlus' event clashes with Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event. South Korean tech giant will also conduct it unpacked event at 7:30 pm IST, in which it is expected to announce some of its upcoming products.

Moreover, Samsung is likely to unveil two of its new-generation foldable smartphones: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in its event.

OnePlus' move to tease a similar looking device, and revealing it on the same date and time as Samsung's, is being looked at like a dig at its South Korean competitor.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT