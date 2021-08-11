OnePlus to Unveil a Dual Screen Smartphone Today: Check Details
OnePlus will reveal its new smartphone at 10 AM ET (7:30 PM IST), on Wednesday, 11 August
OnePlus US on Tuesday, 10 August, teased a new foldable-looking smartphone. The Chinese smartphone brand released a small video on its Twitter handle. The tweet hardly revealed anything, except teasing a bit about the look, date and time of unveiling the product.
OnePlus will reveal the new device at 10 AM ET (7:30 PM IST), on Wednesday, 11 August.
The tweet actually teases foldable-looking smartphone, but when observed closely, it looks more like a dual display device. The new smartphone could have two displays, joined by a hinge, reported GSMArena.
However, the company has not revealed the name, specification, price or any other information about the upcoming smartphone.
Surprisingly, OnePlus' event clashes with Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event. South Korean tech giant will also conduct it unpacked event at 7:30 pm IST, in which it is expected to announce some of its upcoming products.
Moreover, Samsung is likely to unveil two of its new-generation foldable smartphones: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in its event.
OnePlus' move to tease a similar looking device, and revealing it on the same date and time as Samsung's, is being looked at like a dig at its South Korean competitor.
