OnePlus Nord 2 Launch: Price in India, Specifications & How to Watch Live Stream
OnePlus Nord 2 launch event will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard time (IST) on 22 July.
Chinese tech company OnePlus, is all set to launch its new smartphone OnePlus Nord 2 in India on Thursday, 22 July. The device is an addition to company's already popular OnePlus Nord series.
OnePlus Nord smartphone was launched in India in July 2020. The device got popular because of its affordability amongst other OnePlus smartphones.
When and How to Watch OnePlus Nord 2 Launch Livestream?
OnePlus Nord 2 launch event will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard time (IST) on 22 July. It can be watched live online on OnePlus India's official YouTube channel and social media handles.
OnePlus Nord 2: Price in India
OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to be priced at around Rs 31,999 for 8GB + 128GB storage variant, and RS 34,999 for 12GB + 256GB variant, reported Gadgets360. The report further added that the device may come in four colour variants: Gray Sierra, Blue Haze, Red, and Green Woods.
OnePlus Nord 2: Specifications
Earlier this month, OnePlus announced that it has joined hands with chip-maker MediaTek for Dimensity 1200-AI. It will be used in the upcoming smartphone OnePlus Nord 2
It will be powered by 4500mAh battery, which will be supported by 65W Warp charge
The OnePlus Nord 2 is likely to sport 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz
OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to house a triple-rear camera setup of the phone, it may include 50 MP primary camera, 8 MP secondary, and one 2 MP lens. Whereas, the selfie camera is expected to be of 32 MP
