OnePlus and Xiaomi Extend Support to Tackle COVID Crisis in India
Tech giant Xiaomi has pledged to donate more than Rs 3 crore to procure 1,000+ oxygen cylinders.
India is witnessing a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases after several months of declining numbers. A collapsing medical infrastructure, an acute shortage of oxygenated beds, oxygen cylinders, and urgent medication have been reported across the country.
In a bid to help the country's current situation Chinese tech giants — OnePlus and Xiaomi have come forward to help.
Tech giant Xiaomi has pledged to donate more than Rs 3 crore to procure 1,000+ oxygen cylinders. The company in a statement said that it will donate the cylinders to hospitals or state governments wherever the need is more urgent. Xiaomi plans to help most affected states including Delhi, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.
“Along with this initiative we are also partnering with GiveIndia to raise Rs 1 crore to support frontline COVID warriors across the country. The donation page will be live on mi.com for all fans, partners, and consumers.”Manu Jain, Managing Director, Mi India.
Meanwhile, OnePlus has also announced to help COVID patients and their families by amplifying their requests on its social media handles. " In light of the pandemic, we want to use our platform to amplify any #COVIDEmergency requests or any leads that can be used by COVID patients and their loved ones."
The company has asked its users to tag @oneplus_in and use #COVIDEmergency to amplify their requests for hospital beds, oxygen, plasma, or any other issue.
India reported 3,52,991 fresh COVID cases and 2,812 deaths, as a deadly second wave sweeps the country. The US, Britain, France, and Germany have offered support as the country's medical infrastructure collapses.
