OnePlus 9RT to Launch Today: How to Watch Live? Expected Price & Specifications
OnePlus 9RT launch event is schedule to take place at 07:30 pm CST (05 pm IST).
OnePlus is all set to launch its much awaited smartphone OnePlus 9RT on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 in China. The launch event is schedule to take place at 07:30 pm CST (05 pm IST). People who are interested can check out the launch event live on the official website of OnePlus China. It can also be live streamed on the official Weibo account of OnePlus.
OnePlus 9RT Expected Price
OnePlus 9RT is expected to be priced between CNY 2,000 (approximately Rs 23,200 INR) and CNY 3,000 (approximately Rs 34,900 INR), reported Gadgets360.
OnePlus 9RT: Specifications
OnePlus 9RT will use Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.
The smartphone will sport a Samsung E4 AMOLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz.
OnePlus 9RT is expected to be powered by 4,500mAh battery, which will be supported by 65W fast charging.
The smartphone will reportedly feature a triple-rear camera setup with the primary lens of 50MP.
OnePlus 9RT will house a large vapour cooling (VC) chamber and will sport five-dimensional heat dissipation structure design.
The device will support 7GB RAM expansion.
Moreover, OnePlus 9RT will have LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.
OnePlus will also launch OnePlus Buds Z2 along with OnePlus 9RT. Details for the same were shared by the company on Weibo.
