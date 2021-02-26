OnePlus 9R Could be the Name of 3rd Model of OnePlus 9 Series

OnePlus 9 series will hit the Indian market this year. As per reports, it may be launched in the month of March. According to a new leak by tipster Evan Blass, OnePlus 9R could be the name of the third model of the flagship series.

Earlier, the speculation about the names suggested that the third variant may be named as OnePlus 9 Lite. With this information, the three variants might be - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R.

According to the rumours, OnePlus 9R could be the most affordable smartphone of the OnePlus 9 series.