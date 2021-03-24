OnePlus 9 Vs OnePlus 9 Pro: Which Phone Should You Buy?

Ending the long wait, OnePlus finally launched its flagship phones – OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro at a virtual event on Tuesday, 23 March.

The latest series brings considerable improvements to the OnePlus 8 series for both the vanilla and Pro models.

The flagship models comes at a starting price of Rs 64,999 for Pro models compared to OnePlus 9’s standard price tag of Rs 49,999. Considering the Rs 15k price gap, here’s all you need to know about the specifications of the models.