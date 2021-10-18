One Plus Launches a Harry Potter Limited Edition Watch: Check Price and Specs
The OnePlus Harry Potter Limited Edition Watch shall be available for purchase from 21 October.
OnePlus has caused a stir in India with their latest launch, The Harry Potter Limited Edition Watches. The watch features a circular display with Harry Potter-themed watch faces and was launched at Rs 16,999 on Monday, 18 October.
It shall be available to customers on the official website of OnePlus at OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, Red Cable Club app, and offline OnePlus Experience Stores starting from Thursday, 21 October, from 12 pm onwards.
OnePlus is also holding an early access sale for the device starting from 20 October, at 12:00 pm IST on the OnePlus Store app.
Customers must note that they can avail an additional discount of Rs 1,000 by using ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank cards and EMI transactions.
OnePlus Harry Potter Special Edition Watch: Features and Specifications
The latest OnePlus Watch offers fitness-focussed features, including more than 110 workout modes.
It comes with a heart rate sensor, stress monitor, and blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) sensor.
Similar to the regular OnePlus Watch, the new OnePlus Harry Potter Special Edition Watch offers a seamless connection with other OnePlus devices as well.
It features a 1.39-inch HD display with 2.5D curved glass protection along with an IP68-certified build.
Users can manage calls, notifications, and music using the OnePlus Harry Potter Limited Edition Watch.
The watch can also be used as a remote control for OnePlus TV as well.
It also features Bluetooth v5 connectivity and an IP68 rating along with 5ATM water resistance.
The battery of the limited edition OnePlus Watch is claimed to offer up to 14 days of power on a single charge.
The OnePlus Harry Potter Limited Edition Watch also supports Warp Charge fast charging.
The all new OnePlus Harry Potter Limited Edition Watch is the second limited edition model from the company for the Indian market. Previously, it launched the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition in July 2021.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.