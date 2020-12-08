Now Purchase and Send Digital Gift Cards on Google Pay

Owing to upcoming holidays, Google Pay on Monday, 7 December, has partnered with Pine Labs-owned end-to-end gifting company Qwikcilver to enable users in India to purchase and send digital gift cards in real time.

Qwikcilver has listed its consumer brand Woohoo on Google Pay’s Spot Platform and users can choose digital cards from over 150 brands. The gift cards can be used across 1,500 cities and on major online portals as well.

The virtual gift card store is accessible by searching for “Woohoo” on the Google Pay app. You can also find it under the Business tab of the payments app. Woohoo is also offering up to Rs 500 cashback for customers purchasing new gift cards through Google Pay.