Nokia Launches 6 New Smartphones: Check Price, Specifications
New smartphones launched by Nokia are a part of three Nokia smartphone series – X, G, and C .
HMD Global, the maker of Nokia smartphones on Thursday, 8 April, launched six of its new smartphones – Nokia X20, Nokia X10, Nokia G20, Nokia G10, Nokia C20, and Nokia C10. These smartphones are a part of Nokia’s X, G, and C series.
“We want you to trust that we put security at the heart of everything we do – Nokia smartphones come with security and software updates for extra peace of mind. And we want people to keep their phones for longer, thanks to our signature durability.”Florian Seiche, CEO, HMD Global
Nokia C10, Nokia C20, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, and Nokia X20 Prices
- Nokia X10 - EUR 309 (approximately Rs 27,400)
- Nokia X20 - EUR 349 (approximately Rs 31,000)
- Nokia G10 - EUR 139 (approximately Rs 12,300)
- Nokia G20 - EUR 159 (approximately Rs 14,000)
- Nokia C10 - EUR 79 (approximately Rs 7,000)
- Nokia C20 - EUR 89 (approximately Rs 7,900)
Specifications
Nokia X10
- Display - 6.67-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display
- Camera - Rear Camera (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera - 8 MP
- Processor- Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Battery - 4500mAh
Nokia X20
- Display - 6.67-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display
- Camera - Rear Camera (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera - 32 MP
- Processor- Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Battery - 4470mAh
Nokia G10
- Display - 6.52-inch
- Camera - Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera - 8 MP
- Processor- MediaTek Helio G25
- Battery - 5050mAh
Nokia G20
- Display - 6.52-inch
- Camera - Rear Camera (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera - 8 MP
- Processor- MediaTek Helio G35
- Battery - 5050mAh
Nokia C10
- Display - 6.52-inch
- Camera - Rear Camera - 5MP, Front Camera - 5 MP
- Processor- Unisoc SC7331e
- Battery - 4470mAh
Nokia C20
- Display - 6.52-inch
- Camera - Rear Camera - 5MP, Front Camera - 5 MP
- Processor- Unisoc SC9863A
- Battery - 3000mAh
