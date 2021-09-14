ADVERTISEMENT

Nokia C01 Plus Launched in India: Check Price in India, Specifications

Nokia C01 smartphone is available at a price of Rs 5,999.

The Quint
Published
Tech and Auto
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Nokia C01 is priced at Rs 5,999</p></div>
i

HMD Global on Monday, 13 September 2021, launched its new affordable smartphone 'Nokia C01 Plus'. The phone is a expansion of Nokia's 'C' series smartphone.

Also Read

Nokia Launches 6 New Smartphones: Check Price, Specifications

Nokia Launches 6 New Smartphones: Check Price, Specifications

Nokia C01 Plus: Price in India

Nokia C01 smartphone is available at a price of Rs 5,999. It is available across leading online and offline stores. Moreover, the company has also partnered up Jio to provide additional benefits to Jio customers. They can avail addition benefits worth Rs 4,000.

Also Read

Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 Launched in India: Check Price, Specification

Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 Launched in India: Check Price, Specification

"With this new device, we are further strengthening our play and positioning of the Nokia C-series portfolio in the market that enables greater affordability, availability and accessibility of smartphones for consumers," said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nokia C01 Plus: Specifications

  • Nokia C01 Plus is available in two colour variants: Blue and Grey

  • It sports a 5.45-inch HD display of 720x1440

  • It comes with a 5 MP camera at the back and 5 MP camera at the front

  • It sports a 3000mAh battery with 5V1A charging

  • Nokia C01 Plus comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. However, the storage is expandable up to 128GB (MicroSD).

  • Nokia C01 Plus uses Unisoc SC9863a 1.6Ghz Octa-core processor

  • It runs on Android 11 operating system

  • Other features include Accelerometer (G-sensor), Ambient light sensor, and Proximity sensor

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT