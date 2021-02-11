Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 Launched in India: Check Price, Specification
Nokia 5.4 is priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,499, respectively. Whereas, Nokia 3.4 is priced at Rs 11,999.
The HMD Global-owned smartphone maker Nokia on Wednesday, 10 February, launched its two new smartphones in India – Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4.
“With this year’s first set of launches, we’re bringing to our fans unique propositions that can help them expand possibilities in their professional and personal lives; all in a value package that is not just accessible, but also lasts; from a brand they trust.”Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global.
Nokia 5.4 Specification
The new Nokia 5.4 comes with a 6.39-inch HD+ punch-hole display and is supported by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. It sports a quad camera setup with 48MP primary camera and a 16MP selfie camera at the front.
It comes with a storage capacity 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.
Nokia 3.4 Specification
On the other hand, the new Nokia 3.4 comes with 6.39-inch HD+ screen and is supported by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460. This one features a triple camera setup at the back with a 13 MP primary camera.
Nokia 3.4 will be available with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.
Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 Price in India
The Nokia 5.4 will be available on Flipkart from 17 February onwards in two storage variants – 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB, at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,499, respectively.
Whereas, the Nokia 3.4 will be available on Amazon and Flipkart in 4GB+64GB storage variant at Rs 11,999 from 20 February onwards.
(With inputs from IANS.)
