New WhatsApp Vulnerability Could Lock You Out From Your Account

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly found to have a vulnerability which can allow a cyber attacker to suspend your account using your phone number.

According to security researchers Luis Márquez Carpintero and Ernesto Canales Pereña, the flaw exists on the instant messaging app due which a large number of people might be affected, as a cyber attacker can deactivate your WhatsApp and then restrict you from re-activating it.

Shockingly, the vulnerability can be exploited even if you have enabled two-factor authentication (2FA) for your WhatsApp account.