Upcoming Competitors of the New Tata Safari
Both Mahindra XUV500 and Hyundai Alcazar are expected to launch soon.
The new Tata Safari 2021 was launched this year on Republic Day. The car has already become popular in the market and among enthusiasts. Tata managed to dispatch 1,707 units of the vehicle within the first month of its launch, reported India Car News.
The most popular competitors of the new Tata SUV appear to be the new MG Hector Plus and the new Mahindra XUV500. However, Hyundai’s Alcazar is expected to compete with it too. It remains to be confirmed when the company will reveal its features.
Tata Safari
The new Tata Safari comes with a capability of OMEGARC, an architecture derived from the renowned D8 platform of the Land Rover. It will be available in two seating configurations: 6- and 7-seater.
It uses a Kryotec 2.0 Turbocharged Diesel Engine, which produces 170 PS Power & 350 Nm Torque. It houses six-speed automatic and manual transmission.
Tata Safari is priced between Rs 14.69 lakh and Rs 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom price Delhi).
Mahindra XUV500
The all new Mahindra XUV500 comes with a 2.0 litre petrol and 2.2 litre diesel engine and produces a power of 152.87 bhp with 360 Nm Torque. It will be available in both automatic and manual transmission variants.
Along with 7-seat configuration, it is expected to get features like ADAS technology, wireless charging, etc.
It is likely to be available with a starting price tag of Rs 18.27 lakh.
Hyundai Alcazar
Hyundai is set to reveal its SUV, Alcazar, on 6 April 2021. However it is expected to launch in May 2021, reported India Car News. It is likely to come with a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, similar to Creta.
As per the reports, features of this new SUV are expected to be same as Hyundai’s 5-seater Creta, but it may come with a new design. Since it will be a 7-seater car, as confirmed by the company’s website, it is likely to be taller and longer than Hyundai’s Creta.
Further details of the same will be revealed by the company soon.
