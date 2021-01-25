New Tata Safari 2021 Launch: What to Expect
New Tata Safari will launch on Republic Day, 7 pm. People can watch the launch at Tata Motor’s website and YouTube.
i
TATA Motors is all set to launch the new Tata Safari in India on Tuesday, 26 January 2021. The SUV will be available in three different colour variants: Daytona Grey, Orcus White and Royale Blue.
New Tata Safari 2021 Launch: Where to watch live?
The new Tata Safari will be launched on Republic Day at 7 pm. People can watch the live launch event at Tata motor’s official YouTube page and its official website.
New Tata Safari: What to Expect?
- Tata has introduced some new features in the SUV, like updated tail lamp, bumpers and panoramic sunroof, exclusively for XT and XZ variants.
- The SUV is based on Land Rover-derived omega architecture, which is initially expected to offer FWD system only and 4 x 4 version might launch at a later stage.
- New Tata Safari will have a 2.0L FCA diesel engine similar to Harrier, which can provide power of 170 hp and 350 Nm torque, and will be available in both manual and automatic transmission.
- The new Safari is around 63mm longer and 80mm taller than Harrier.
- Some other features include JBL audio system, a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, wireless charging, 360-degree camera, rear AC vent, EBD with ABS, cruise control, and adjustable driver’s seat.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!