New OnePlus Earphones Expected To Launch in India Soon
New OnePlus Bullet Wireless earphones are touted to be launched in India soon.
After launching the Buds Z2 TWS earbuds in China, OnePlus is expected to launch all new neckband-style wireless headphones in India.
While the exact name of the upcoming product is still unknown, the earphones are expected to launch under the Bullets Wireless line-up. However, there has been no official notice on the launch date or timeline as of now.
The features of the latest earphones are also presently unknown. However, tech experts are expecting it to be an upgraded version of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition earphones that were launched in 2020.
In terms of features, it may be safe to assume that the upcoming earphones will offer fast charging, large drivers, low-latency mode, IP rating, great battery life, music control buttons, touch control, etc.
Some people in the market are also expecting the new earphones to be launched with in-ear style silicone ear tips. However, if OnePlus is serious about launching its new earphones in India, interested users can expect to get more information soon.
According to some tech experts, the new earphones may also arrive along with the OnePlus 9RT smartphone, which is scheduled to launch in November 2021. However, customers shall have to wait for OnePlus to make an official confirmation and announcement on the same.
OnePlus has been on top of its game in India and evolving beyond smartphones. Its smartwatches and audio products are gaining considerable popularity as well and with the price point being manoeuvered by the company, users are getting a wide range of good quality products at different prices.
Hence, interested users are advised to put off any purchase of new headphones as OnePlus is touted to surely release its new pair of earphones soon. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition launched in 2020 so it is safe to assume that the rumours might be true and the Indian market gets to see a new upgrade in the earphone category.
