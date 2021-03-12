Netflix Trying to Curb Password Sharing With New Feature
Streaming giant Netflix enjoys around 200 million paid subscribers.
Global streaming giant Netflix is working on a feature with some users to put a curb on password sharing outside subscribers’ families, reported GammaWire. The report stated that Netflix was rolling out test warnings to those who borrow account login information from users outside their home or family.
“This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorised to do so,” a Netflix spokesperson told The Verge.
The warning entails a pop-up notification, requesting the user to verify that it is his/her account by entering a verification code sent to the actual user on the registered e-mail or mobile number.
Most of the users who were part of the test simply pressed “verify later” and the warning popped up for a second time.
Netflix enjoys around 200 million paid subscribers. In view of the high competition in the streaming service market, password-sharing curbs by Netflix seem to further focus on the growth of the subscriber base.
In 2020, Netflix added a record 37 million paid memberships, achieved $25 billion in annual revenue – a 24 percent year-over-year growth – and increased the operating profit by 76 percent to $4.6 billion.
(With inputs from The Verge, GammaWire, and IANS.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.