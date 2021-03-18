NASA Releases Sound of Rover Driving on Mars Surface

According to NASA, the noise generated by the interaction of Perseverance’s mobility system (its wheels and suspension) with the surface can be heard, along with a high-pitched scratching noise. Perseverance’s engineering team is evaluating the source of the scratching noise, which may either be electromagnetic interference from one of the rover’s electronics boxes or interaction between the mobility system and the Martian surface.

More than 16 minutes of sounds from Perseverance’s 27.3-metre drive on March 7 were captured by Perseverance’s entry, descent, and landing (EDL) microphone, which remains operational on the rover after its historic touchdown on February 18, reported news agency IANS.

“If I heard these sounds driving my car, I’d pull over and call for a tow. But if you take a minute to consider what you're hearing and where it was recorded, it makes perfect sense,” said Dave Gruel, lead engineer for Mars 2020’s EDL camera and microphone subsystem.