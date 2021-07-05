Nandan Nilekani Appointed to Govt Panel to Curb Digital Monopolies

Infosys Non-Executive Chairman Nandan Nilekani has been named as an advisor on a government panel set up to identify measures required to design and accelerate the adoption of open network for digital commerce in India, a circular issued by the Centre said on Monday, 5 July.

The government's Open Network for Digital Commerce, is a project initiated by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, and is aimed at promoting open networks developed on open-sourced methodology. The task has been assigned to the Quality Council of India (QCI), the order said.

"ONDC aims at promoting open networks developed on open source methodology, using open specifications and open network protocols independent of any specific platform," the circular read.