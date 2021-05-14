Musk’s Bitcoin U-Turn a Marketing Stunt, Say Industry Experts

Even though Bitcoin is a virtual currency, its production incurs real cost. One has to ‘mine’ Bitcoins, and this process consumes electricity. Every miner has to solve a complicated cryptographic problem and the first one to crack it is rewarded with a block of Bitcoins.

The software that mines Bitcoin take about 10 minutes to solve the complex program and process a block. This whole process ends up using a massive chunk of electricity. The vast majority of Bitcoin’s energy consumption happens during the mining process.

Mining of Bitcoins relies on electricity generated with fossil fuels. As the price of Bitcoin rises, so does the energy consumption.

Bitcoin mining has earned a lot of flak for guzzling power to the tune of the total electricity consumption of some countries.

According to the University of Cambridge, Bitcoin mining consumes close to 120 Terawatt Hours (Twh) per year.

"This is more than the annual electricity consumption of countries like Malaysia, Sweden or Argentina. China, which accounts for more than 75 percent of Bitcoin operation, is heavily dependent on fossil fuels for electricity. Reliance on fossil fuels for cryptocurrency mining is not sustainable and the transition to green energy is imminent," Blockchain Expert, Sharat Chandra from IET Future Tech Panel, told The Quint.