Mumbai-Pune Expressway to Get AI Traffic Management System: How Will It Work?

These devices have been procured from ADOR India, provider of traffic safety and enforcement solutions, and linked to One-State-One-Challan system of Maharashtra and are able to capture vehicles travelling at excessive speeds on the expressway.

These intelligent systems capture seat belt violations and cases of mobile phone usage while driving.

The instantaneous speed trap is a radar-based technology which detects speeding vehicles. Once a speeding vehicle is detected, the system captures a high definition image of the vehicle.

The image is further analysed for identifying seat-belt violations and instances of distracted driving.