MTNL Launches Rs 333 Broadband Plan: 100 GB Data, Unlimited Calls
The plan also offers unlimited calling on the MTNL network, 100 free calls on any other network.
Mahanagar Telecom Nigam Limited (MTNL) has announced a new broadband plan exclusively for their Delhi-based customers, called the ULD-333 combo plan. The plan offers 100 GB of data with a validity of 30 days. The promotional offer is available to users starting Wednesday, 8 July.
The plan also offers unlimited calling on the MTNL network, 100 free calls on any other network, and 100 GB high-speed data benefits. After the limit of 100 calls is reached, users will be charged Rs 1 per pulse.
The validity of this plan is 30 days and it will be available for three months. There will also be a GST applied and new subscribers will be provided with old, recovered modems for no charge. Users will be charged Rs 100 per month in case they demand new modems.
State-owned telecom Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan that offers unlimited voice calling and 5 GB daily high speed internet for 90 days.
The new plan is tailored towards people who are working from home and also comes with 100 free SMSes everyday. The free voice calling is applicable on MTNL networks in Delhi and Mumbai.
BSNL customers can recharge their phones with the new plan by sending "STV COMBO 599" to the number 123 through their BSNL numbers. The plan can also be activated on BSNL’s official website.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.