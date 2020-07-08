MTNL Launches Rs 333 Broadband Plan: 100 GB Data, Unlimited Calls

Mahanagar Telecom Nigam Limited (MTNL) has announced a new broadband plan exclusively for their Delhi-based customers, called the ULD-333 combo plan. The plan offers 100 GB of data with a validity of 30 days. The promotional offer is available to users starting Wednesday, 8 July.

The plan also offers unlimited calling on the MTNL network, 100 free calls on any other network, and 100 GB high-speed data benefits. After the limit of 100 calls is reached, users will be charged Rs 1 per pulse.

The validity of this plan is 30 days and it will be available for three months. There will also be a GST applied and new subscribers will be provided with old, recovered modems for no charge. Users will be charged Rs 100 per month in case they demand new modems.