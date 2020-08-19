MTNL Launches New Rs 399 Prepaid Plan, Reintroduces Two Old Plans

State-owned telco Mahanagar Telecom Nigam Limited (MTNL) has rolled out a new Rs 399 prepaid plan, which offers 28 days validity. The plan is currently only available in the Mumbai telecom circle.

The plan offers 500 MB daily data limit, unlimited local and STD calls and 100 SMSs per day.

The telco has also reintroduced two old prepaid plans on a promotional basis: Rs 1,298 and Rs 1,499. The promotions are valid for 90 days and can be availed before 11 November.

The Rs 1,298 prepaid plan offers 2GB data per day and offers a validity of 270 days. The plan does not provide any calling or SMS benefits. To activate the plan. MTNL customers can send an SMS that read “SUB RCH1298” to 144.