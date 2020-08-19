MTNL Launches New Rs 399 Prepaid Plan, Reintroduces Two Old Plans
The plan offers 500 MB daily data limit, unlimited local and STD calls and 100 SMSs per day.
State-owned telco Mahanagar Telecom Nigam Limited (MTNL) has rolled out a new Rs 399 prepaid plan, which offers 28 days validity. The plan is currently only available in the Mumbai telecom circle.
The telco has also reintroduced two old prepaid plans on a promotional basis: Rs 1,298 and Rs 1,499. The promotions are valid for 90 days and can be availed before 11 November.
The Rs 1,298 prepaid plan offers 2GB data per day and offers a validity of 270 days. The plan does not provide any calling or SMS benefits. To activate the plan. MTNL customers can send an SMS that read “SUB RCH1298” to 144.
The telco also recently announced a new broadband plan exclusively for their Delhi-based customers, called the ULD-333 combo plan. The plan offers 100 GB of data with a validity of 30 days.
The plan also offers unlimited calling on the MTNL network, 100 free calls on any other network, and 100 GB high-speed data benefits. After the limit of 100 calls is reached, users will be charged Rs 1 per pulse.
The validity of this plan is 30 days and it will be available for three months. There will also be a GST applied and new subscribers will be provided with old, recovered modems for no charge. Users will be charged Rs 100 per month in case they demand new modems.
