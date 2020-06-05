State-owned Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) has launched a new pre paid plan prices at Rs 251 for its Mumbai customer. The plan offers unlimited free local and STD calls, a validity of 28 days, 100 SMS per day and daily 1GB of high speed data. A fee of 3 paise per 10kb will be charged after the data cap is reached.Named the STV 251, the prepaid plan competes with Vodafone Rs 299 plan and Jio’s Rs 249 pre paid plans. MTNL customers who are interested in the STV 251 plan can activate the plan online or even send an SMS ‘SUB RCH[DENOMINATION-OF-PACK]' to 444.MTNL in the past has offered special pre paid plans for its Mumbai based customers, the cheapest plan being the STV 98. The plan offers 750MB date per day, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day and offers a validity of 28 days.Recently, BSNL has started providing its customers with “unlimited “ voice calling and SMS benefits on the MTNL network. The new move is applicable on the BSNL prepaid plans starting from Rs. 97. It is also aligning with the ongoing merger between BSNL and MTNL that was announced in October 2019.The new revision is a part of the changes that BSNL and MTNL are taking into consideration pertaining to their merger that was announced last year and is expected to be completed sometime next year. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.