Motorola Edge 20 Sale Postponed in India: Pre-order to Begin from 24 August
Motorola Edge 20 will be available at a starting price of Rs 29,999.
Motorola, on Tuesday, 17 August, launched its new smartphones Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion in India.
These devices were scheduled to be available for sale from 24 and 27 August 2021, respectively. However, Motorola on Saturday, 21 August announced the postponement of sale of 'Edge 20' model. The company did not mention any specific reason for the postponement. Moreover, a new date is yet to be announced by the company. But the customers can pre-order Motorola Edge 20 from 24 August.
“We are glad to see the overwhelming response that we have received from media and consumers for both our recently launched Edge 20 series products. However, due to unforeseen circumstances we have had to defer the sale date for Edge 20, which we will announce shortly,” Motorola said in a statement, as quoted by Gadgets360.
Motorola Edge 20: Price in India
Motorola Edge 20: Specifications
Motorola Edge 20 will come with a 6.7-inch full-HD AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz
It will be available in 8 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM storage variant
The smartphone will use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor
Motorola Edge 20 will come with a triple-rare camera setup. It includes 108MP + 8MP + 16MP cameras. It will house a 32MP selfie camera at the front
It will be powered by a 4000mAh battery
Motorola Edge 20 will be available in two colour variants: Frosted Emerald, and Frosted Pearl
