Moto E7 Power Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications

Motorola on Friday, 19 February, launched a new smartphone Moto E7 Power in India. It is the lowest priced smartphone offered by Motorola in the Indian Market.

"Power and performance are always a perfect match, and now we're making both more accessible than ever with the new Moto E7 Power. This device delivers the amazing battery life and unbelievable reliability and performance consumers need to get the best entertainment experience on their smartphone," the company said in a statement.