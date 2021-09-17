Microsoft Will Now Let Users Sign in Without a Password: Here's How
A new survey has found that 30% of people stopped using an account rather than resetting their passwords.
US tech giant Microsoft has rolled out passwordless sign-in options for all consumer Microsoft accounts.
According to a report by TechCrunch, the tech giant, like many others in the industry, has waged a war against traditional password-based authentication for some time.
The company announced that consumers can remove the password from their Microsoft account and choose alternative authentication methods.
This means that users will be able to sign in to services, such as Outlook and OneDrive, without having to use a password.
Microsoft in a statement said that in a world where hackers are using tools and techniques like automated password spraying or phishing, passwords make people more susceptible to attacks.
Why Did Microsoft Take this Step?
A new YouGov survey commissioned by Microsoft found that 30 percent of people stopped using an account or service rather than deal with a password reset. That same survey showed that nearly a third of respondents’ inability to remember a password is their number one password problem, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
That same survey also found that 43 percent of respondents are having a password problem at least monthly, and 10 percent were even willing to give up sex to never have to use a password again.
How to Sign-in Passwordless?
Users can use the Microsoft Authenticator app, Windows Hello, a security key and SMS or emailed codes.
Some Microsoft apps will continue to require a password, however, including Office 2010 or earlier, Remote Desktop and Xbox 360, the report said.
Similarly, those using now-unsupported versions of Windows won't be able to ditch their passwords just yet either, as the feature will only be supported on Windows 10 and Windows 11, it added.
It added that it is also working on a way to eliminate passwords for Azure AD accounts, with admins set to be able to choose whether passwords are required, allowed or don't exist for specific users.
(With inputs from TechCrunch, IANS)
