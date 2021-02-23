Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Launched in India, Priced at Rs 83,999
Microsoft on Monday, 22 February, launched the Surface Pro 7+ detachable tablet computer in the Indian market.
The company said in a statement that Surface Pro 7+ is a purpose-built device, designed to cater to the needs of business and education customers.
“Across industries, the shift to remote and hybrid working environments has been a tipping point to redefine the future of how we work, learn and collaborate. Today, we are pleased to share the next step in our journey to support our business and education customers with the introduction of Surface Pro 7+ for Business and Surface Hub 2S 85-inch.’’Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India
Price
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is available at a starting price of Rs 83,999. The company has also launched Surface Hub 2S. It will be available for customers in India from 3 March at Rs 21,44,999.
Specifications
Surface Pro 7+ uses the latest 11th Gen Intel Core Processors and has a battery life of up to 15 hours.
In addition, with both USB-A and USB-C ports, Surface Pro 7+ offers the adaptability to dock into external displays and leverage the needed peripherals for a full workstation setup.
The new Microsoft device comes with front and rear-facing cameras with 1080p full HD video along with Dolby Atmos speakers and dual far-field Studio Microphones.
It is 23 percent lighter than the previous generation and is available in two colour variants – black and platinum.
(With inputs from IANS.)
