Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Launched in India; Check Price & Specs
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is available at Rs 63,499 onwards.
American tech giant, Microsoft on Thursday, 21 January, announced the availability of the Surface Laptop Go in India from 22 January. It will be available through commercial authorised resellers, authorised retail and online partners at a starting price of Rs 63,499.
According to the company, the Surface Laptop Go extends the Surface line-up by delivering standout design along with the features most loved by Surface Laptop customers at a more affordable price.
“As the reality of hybrid work and learning environments unfolds before us, the PC continues to play an integral role in keeping all of us connected to our work, school, and lives – and every person today needs a PC. Our goal is to design a Surface for every person, work style and location. With the new Surface Laptop Go, we want to give every person in the household or organisation a laptop that’s not just something you need to use, but something you want to use. The Surface Laptop Go is our lightest and most affordable Surface laptop yet that offers the perfect balance of performance, battery life and style.”Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Specifications
The new Surface Laptop Go is powered by 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor and comes with Intel UHD graphics. It comes with a 12.45-inch PixelSense Display with 3:2 aspect ratio and 1,536x1,024 pixels resolution.
It can be equipped with 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The base model carries 64GB of eMMC storage but comes with options for 128GB and 256GB SSDs.
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Price
The major difference in the variants of Surface Laptop Go is their storage capacity. The variant with just 4 GB RAM and 64 GB eMMC storage is available at Rs 63,499. Whereas, the ones with 8 GB RAM and 128/256 GB SSD storage are priced at Rs 76,199 and Rs 92,999, respectively. The one with 16 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD will be available at Rs 110,999.
(With inputs from IANS.)
