Microsoft Demotes Windows 10 To Annual Updates
While Microsoft is not abandoning Windows 10, it is reducing the number of updates for the OS.
According to latest reports, Microsoft has discussed the new November 2021 update for Windows 10 and the future of the OS in a blog post on 16 November 2021.
While the company is not abandoning Windows 10, the bad news is that it is going to be reducing the number of updates for the OS.
Instead of two updates per year, Microsoft is now shifting to one update post the November 2021 update.
Thus, the next Microsoft update will now come between September and November 2022.
Reports suggest that Microsoft has taken this move to be in line with the Windows 11 cadence.
Nevertheless, Microsoft has announced that users should not worry and the older version of the OS will get support till 14 October 2025, thus allowing three more major updates for its users.
It has also said that while some small bug and security fixes are expected to be met along the way, it should be a smooth process more or less.
