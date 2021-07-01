Twitter 'Down': Users Report Snags Worldwide

Twitter appeared to be “down” on the morning of Thursday, 1 July, even as some features of the microblogging site continued to load.



A host of users have complained that they are unable to check their timelines and have even failed to load replies or Twitter threads on specific posts. Many others have pointed out that while Twitter remains inaccessible on the desktop, it is working fine on their phones.



These issues, however, are not limited to India, and are being reported worldwide.

Further, as per Downdetector, which tracks such outages, “user reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 9:33 PM EDT (7:03 am IST)”.