Mi 11 lite, Mi Watch Launch: How and Where to Watch the Launch
Xiaomi will launch the Mi 11 Lite and Mi Watch Resolve Active in India on 22 June, at 12 noon.
Popular smartphone brand Xiaomi is all set to launch its new phone Mi 11 Lite in India on Tuesday, 22 June. Along with the smartphone, the company will also launch Mi Watch Resolve Active.
The phone is an addition to Xiaomi's already launched Mi 11 smartphone series. It is expected to come in two storage variant, i.e. 6 GB + 128 GB, and 8 GB + 128 GB.
Mi 11 Lite is expected to be priced under Rs 25,000 in India. However, there is conformation about it.
The 4G and 5G variants of Mi 11 Lite has been already launched in the global markets. However, the company will launch just the 4G version in India on Tuesday.
When will Mi 11 Lite and Mi Watch Resolve Active launch in India?
How to watch Mi 11 Lite and Mi Watch Resolve Active launch online?
The launch of Mi 11 Lite and Mi Watch Resolve Active can be livestreamed on Xiaomi's India YouTube channel and official website. It will also be livestreamed on company's social media handles.
The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite smartphone is expected to be powered by 4,500 mAh battery which will be supported by 33 W fast charging.
