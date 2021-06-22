Mi 11 lite, Mi Watch Launch: How and Where to Watch the Launch

Popular smartphone brand Xiaomi is all set to launch its new phone Mi 11 Lite in India on Tuesday, 22 June. Along with the smartphone, the company will also launch Mi Watch Resolve Active.

The phone is an addition to Xiaomi's already launched Mi 11 smartphone series. It is expected to come in two storage variant, i.e. 6 GB + 128 GB, and 8 GB + 128 GB.