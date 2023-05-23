MG Started Comet EV Delivery: Check Features, Specifications, Price, and More

Morris Garages recently introduced its amazing and budget-friendly electric vehicle (EV) Comet in India and it has not failed to grab some eyeballs. The electric ultra compact hatchback has definitely caught the attention of customers due to its unique design, features, and specifications.

The bookings of MG Comet EV commenced from 15 May with a token amount of Rs 11,000 and the vehicle is now available for deliveries in some cities starting from 22 May. The EV Comet has been launched in the country in three variants including pace, play, and plush.



Let us read about the features, specifications, and pricing details of EV Comet.