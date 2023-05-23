MG Started Comet EV Delivery: Check Features, Specifications, Price, and More

Morris Garages recently introduced its amazing and budget-friendly electric vehicle (EV) Comet in India and it has not failed to grab some eyeballs. The electric ultra compact hatchback has definitely caught the attention of customers due to its unique design, features, and specifications.
The bookings of MG Comet EV commenced from 15 May with a token amount of Rs 11,000 and the vehicle is now available for deliveries in some cities starting from 22 May. The EV Comet has been launched in the country in three variants including pace, play, and plush.
Let us read about the features, specifications, and pricing details of EV Comet.
What Is the Price of MG Comet EV?
According to the CarDekho, "the starting price of MG Comet EV is just Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The price may go up to Rs 9.98 lakhs (ex-showroom pan-India) and is only applicable to the first 5,000 bookings.
Features and Specifications of MG Comet EV
It is a 2-door ultra compact electric car with a capacity of up to four people.
The electric vehicle MG Comet is available in three variants including Pace, Play and Plush.
The EV is equipped with a 17.3kWh battery pack.
10.25 inch screen set up.
Features like manual AC, front power windows, steering mounted controls, and connected car technologies.
Safety features include dual air bags, rear parking sensors with cameras, EBD, and ABD.
42Ps electric motor which offers a range of approximately 230 KMs.
The EV supports 3.3kW AC Charging.
Check this space regularly to get the latest details of MG Comet EV in India.
